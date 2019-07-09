Israel issues 432 administrative detention orders since start of 2019

PNN/ Gaza/

Israeli occupation authorities have issued 432 administrative detention orders against Palestinians since the start of 2019, the Palestine Prisoners’ Centre for Studies (PPCS) reported yesterday. Administrative detention is the arrest and detention of individuals by the state without charge or trial, applicable on a renewable six-month term.

Riyadh Al-Ashqar, a spokesman for the PPCS, said that the number included 294 renewed orders and 138 new orders, noting that the orders ranged from between two and six months.

Al-Ashqar said that the continuous Israeli detention of Palestinian prisoners without trials is a clear violation of international laws and conventions. There are currently 500 Palestinian prisoners being held under administrative detention inside Israeli jails, including four MPs, two children and one woman. Six have launched a hunger strike in protest of their continued detention.

Al-Ashqar called for the international community to put an end to Israel’s disregard for international laws and conventions, and for the Palestinian Authority to urgently raise the issue of administrative detention inside the Israeli jails to the ICC.

There are 5,700 Palestinian prisoners inside Israeli jails, including 48 women, 230 children, and 700 who require medical care.