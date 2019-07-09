Tunis: Hundreds demonstrate in solidarity with the Palestinian people

PNN/ Tunis/

Hundreds of Tunisians and Palestinians demonstrated in solidarity with the Palestinian people in the Mohamed Ali Square in Tunis on Monday, Middle East Monitor reported. The demonstrations were held to publicly reject the “Deal of the Century” and to highlight Tunisia’s support of the Palestinian cause.

Demonstrators condemned the “Manama Workshop” that was held in Bahrain on 25 and 26 June with limited official Arab participation from only Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, UAE, Qatar and Morocco. No Palestinian representation was present.

Noureddine Taboubi, the Secretary-General of the Tunisian General Labour Union, stressed that the Tunisians will stand with the people of the Arab countries that believe in justice for Palestinians.

During the conference in Bahrain, the economic aspect of the “Deal of the Century” was announced. It included the implementation of investments of $50 billion in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and the Arab countries neighboring the Palestinian territories. Half of this amount would be investments to the Palestinians, and the rest includes investments of $9.1 billion in Egypt, $7.4 billion in Jordan, and $6.3 billion in Lebanon.