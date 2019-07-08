Israel’s arrest campaign cannot sap Palestinian nation’s will: Palestinian factions 

Bethlehem/PNN/

All Palestinian factions, has condemned the Israeli campaign of arrest against Palestinians across the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, describing the move as a desperate attempt to break the will of the Palestinian nation.

The factions said on Monday that all Palestinians will continue to remain a pioneer in defending the Palestinian nation and its national cause, stressing that most of the factions leaders have spent tens of years in Israeli jails and have even lost their children in the course of resistance against the occupying regime of Israel.

Earlier in the day, the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) said Israeli forces had detained 27 Palestinians in various parts of the West Bank and Jerusalem.

Israeli troopers conducted large-scale raids across the northern West Bank city of Jenin, detaining 13 former prisoners.

Israeli forces rounded up five Palestinians after storming their houses in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of al-Isawiyah.

The other Palestinians were arrested in the West Bank cities of Qalqilyah, Ramallah, Bethlehem and Hebron besides the towns of Silwad, Biddu, Tuqu’, al- Khadr and al- Dhahiriyah.

More than 7,000 Palestinians are reportedly held at Israeli jails. Hundreds of the inmates have apparently been incarcerated under the practice of administrative detention, a policy under which Palestinian inmates are kept in Israeli detention facilities without trial or charge.

Some Palestinian prisoners have been held in administrative detention for up to eleven years.

Palestinian inmates regularly stage hunger strikes in protest at the administrative detention policy and their harsh prison conditions in Israeli jails.

According to reports, at least 13 Palestinian lawmakers are also imprisoned in Israeli detention facilities. Nine of them are being held without trial under administrative detention.