Israeli bulldozers demolish house in Beit Ummar

3 hours ago National News 26 Views

PNN/ Hebron/

On Monday morning, Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) accompanied bulldozers to demolish a house in Beit Ummar village, north of Hebron.

Local sources confirmed that the IOF and bulldozers stormed the village and began demolishing a house belonging to Mohammed Khalil Abdel Fattah on the pretext of being without a licence.

Beit Ummar has been under occupation since 1967. Approximately 4,000 acres of village land have been confiscated to construct Israeli bypass roads and four settlements, illegal under international law.

