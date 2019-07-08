IOF arrest 25 people in West Bank and Jerusalem

PNN/ West Bank & Jerusalem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) arrested 25 Palestinian citizens from different parts of the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem on Sunday night and the early hours of Monday morning.

The names of the detainees are as follows:

Ahmad Khaled al-Amour, an ex prisoner from Teqoa in the southeast of Bethlehem.

Abd al-Jabbar Jarrar, Majdi Abu al-Hija, Khalid al-Hajj and ex prisoners Juma Abu Khalifa and Mohammed Soukia from Jenin city and refugee camp.

Allam Mohammed Salah and Maher Abed from Kafr Dan, west of Jenin.

Ex prisoners Hassan Mohammed Zaghl from Zbuba and Sultan Ahmed Khalaf from Burqin, both in the Jenin province.

Ex prisoner Obeida Jabbour from Salem, east of Nablus.

Ibrahim Yunus from Qalqilya.

Muhammad Zakaria ‘Alyan, Majed Halayqa, Ali Muhammad Mustafa, Muhammad Ramzi Muhaisen, Walid Ziad Obaid and Ayman Obeid from Issawiya, a village northeast of occupied Jerusalem. According to a local source, the IOF also arrested a 20 year old woman, Wael Mahmoud, to pressure her brother Bara, who was not at home when the raid was carried out, into surrendering himself to them.