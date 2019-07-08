Dr. Saeb Erekat: Without accountability, there will be no Peace

Jericho /PNN/

Last month marked 52 years since the beginning of the Israeli military occupation of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip.

The secretary-general of the Palestine Liberation Organization’s Executive Committee Dr. Saeb Erekat, said in a press statement commenting on the discussions over Item 7 in the UN Human Rights Council that without accountability, there will be no peace.

Decades of flagrant violations UN resolutions and Israeli obligations under international law have resulted in the systematic denial of the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to self-determination Erekat said.

He added :”Not only do we have the right, but the responsibility, to make use of all international forums available, including under Item 7 of the Human Rights Council, in order to exercise our basic human rights”.

Palestine is a reminder of the negative consequences of not implementing international law and UN resolutions. This, in addition to the Trump Administration’s adoption of Israel’s colonial-settlement policies, such as legitimizing the acquisition of territory by force and profiteering from the illegal settlement enterprise, threatens to set a dangerous precedent for accountability for internationally wrongful acts worldwide Erekat said.

On the momentous occasion of discussions under Item 7, we reiterate our call to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, H.E. Michelle Bachelet, to implement the mandate conferred on her office by resolution 31/36, and release the database of companies involved in the Israeli occupation. It represents a small yet concrete step in the direction of accountability; without which Israeli impunity will prevail Erekat end his press statement .