Israeli bulldozers begin works to open settlement road in West Bank

PNN/ Jericho/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) began on Sunday works to open a settlement road in Al-Marmala area in the northern Jordan Valley.

According to activist Aref Daraghmeh, a number of heavy bulldozers began opening roads in the area of Al-Marmala near the settlement of Maskiot in the northern Jordan Valley.

The northern Jordan Valley, east of Tubas, is subject to a policy of Judaization practiced by the occupation authorities, which is the demolition of the land, the seizure of the land or its conversion into closed military areas, and the harassment of the citizens to get them to leave.