Israeli media sources claim test rockets fired from Gaza

PNN/ Gaza/

Israeli media sources said on Wednesday morning that Palestinian resistance fighters fired 10 test rockets towards the sea.

According to the Israeli “Hadashot 24” site, more than 10 experimental rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards the sea, while settlers from the Gaza enclave settlements said they heard explosions in the northern Gaza Strip.

“Walla” website claimed that Hamas conducted a test in the last hour towards the sea, saying that the number of rockets in Gaza is increasing, adding that “Israeli policy allows Hamas not only to develop rockets, but to also strengthen them.”

According to Walla, “Hamas’s message through the firing of pilot rockets since this morning is clear: if you do not advance the truce, we will go to escalation.”