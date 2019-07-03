IOF demolish park, water wells and trees in Yatta nature reserve

PNN/ Yatta/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF), on Wednesday demolished a park and water wells, uprooted trees from a nature reserve in the villages of Khashm al-Daraj and Umm al-Kheir, east of Yatta town, south of Hebron, southern West Bank.

The head of the Khashm al-Daraj village council, Ibrahim Eid al-Hathalin said that IOF raided the area and destroyed a children’s park, in addition to water wells, before they uprooted forest trees from the reserve, claiming that it is a “military training” area.

The area of ​​East Yatta and its communities suffer from ongoing Israeli attacks on land and property, by the soldiers and settlers, for the purpose of displacing citizens and settlement expansion.

In the same context, IOF stormed today a number of shops and houses in Yatta, and erected a checkpoint at the entrance to Dahriya village, where they stopped the vehicles and searched their personal cards, causing a traffic crisis in the area.

Local sources told PNN correspondent that the soldiers stormed homes and shops at the center of Yatta, where they confiscated cameras and recording equipment.