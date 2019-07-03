Greenblatt publishes section of Deal of Century in Arabic

PNN/ Washington/

US Envoy to the Middle East, Jason Greenblatt published yesterday the economic section of the “deal of the century” in Arabic.

Greenblatt presented the full text of the economic plan, entitled “From Peace to Prosperity … A New Vision for the Palestinian People”, at the Bahrain workshop last week, which was heavily condemned by members of the public, both in Palestine and the rest of the world.

Last week Donald Trump’s adviser for the Middle East, Jared Kushner, stated that the plan involved $50 billion to be invested in the region, claiming that more than half of the funds would be spent in the Palestinian territories over ten years. The rest would be split between Palestinian refugee-hosting countries Egypt, Lebanon, and Jordan.

The deal, which was presented when Trump took office, was immediately faced with angry protests in the West Bank and Gaza, and scrutiny from the rest of the world, since it offered money in exchange for keeping the military occupation in Palestine and expanding the illegal settlements in the West Bank and Jerusalem.