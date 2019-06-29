IOF injure 50 Palestinians in Gaza

GAZA/PNN/

At least 50 Palestinians have been wounded by Israeli forces who attacked anti-occupation protests taking place near the border separating the besieged Gaza Strip and the occupied territories.

The Gazan Health Ministry said Israeli forces opened fire on the protesters on Friday, leaving 19 people injured.

According to the ministry, the remaining 31 suffered other types of injuries.

Ashraf al-Qedra, the spokesman for the ministry, said eight paramedics as well as a journalist were among the casualties.

The rallies have been held every week since March 30 last year. The Palestinians demand the right to return of those driven out of their homeland by Israeli aggression. Israeli troops have killed at least 305 Palestinians since the beginning of the rallies and wounded more than 17,000 others, according to the Gazan Health Ministry.

In March, a United Nations (UN) fact-finding mission found that Israeli forces committed rights violations during their crackdown against the Palestinian protesters in Gaza that may amount to war crimes.

Earlier this week, the enclave saw a new wave of protests against a US-led conference in Bahrain, rejecting US President Donald Trump’s so-called peace plan for the Middle East.