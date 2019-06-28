Israeli police shoot, kill Palestinian in Jerusalem and hold his body

Jerusalem /PNN/

Israeli occupation police forces have shot and killed a Palestinian protester in the occupied East Jerusalem, the Palestinian Health Ministry says.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said the man succumbed to his wounds after being shot by Israeli soldiers on Thursday night.

“We were in a peaceful demonstration because they come here every day and fine us, fine our house, our farms, our cars,” said Mahmoud Mahmoud, a resident at Isawiya village, where Israeli occupation forces attacked the Palestinian protesters.

Palestinian medical sources said that the martyr was Mohammed Samir Obeid, 21, adding that the Israeli occupation authorities are holding his body.

Today Friday an Israeli court in the occupied city of Jerusalem allowed the Israeli police to continue to hold the body of Ebeid for 48 hours during which a decision is taken either to deliver it or to keep it in the refrigerator.

After Friday prayers, hundreds of people from the town of Issawiya left in a march to express their condemnation the murder of Mohammed Samir Obaid by Israeli soldiers.

Lawyer Mohammed Mahmoud said that the Israeli judge Court in Jerusalem did not oblige the police to hand over the body of the martyr Mohammed Samir Obaid and gave it an opportunity to take decision and respond to the petition filed by the residents of the town and human rights organizations in order to receive the body.

According to lawyer Mahmoud Mahmoud, the decision of the Israeli judge of the occupation court gives the police 48 hours to make a decision “to hand over the body or not.”

The lawyer added that the families of the martyred and Jerusalem’s legal institutions intend to appeal to the Israeli High Court of Justice in order to demand the release of the body.

Israel occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem during the Six Day War in 1967. It later annexed East Jerusalem in a move not recognized by the international community.

Tensions have been running high in the Israeli-occupied territories and the besieged Gaza Strip since December 2017, when US President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s “capital” and later moved the US embassy from Tel Aviv to the occupied Palestinian city.

The decision has emboldened the Israeli regime which regularly opens fire on Palestinians.

Human rights groups have repeatedly slammed Tel Aviv for its shoot-to-kill policy, saying many of the Palestinians killed in such attacks did not pose any serious threat to Israelis.