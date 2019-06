Friday is the last day of withdrawal of nominations

Ramallah/PNN/

The Central Elections Commission (CEC) announces that Friday, 28th of June 2019, is the last day for withdrawal of nomination for the upcoming rerun of local council elections according to the published timeline.

CEC district offices will be open tomorrow from 8 am until 3 pm to receive potential withdrawal applications.

It should be indicated that the final register of electoral lists and candidates will be published on 8 July 2019.