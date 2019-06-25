Erekat: Manama workshop a deviation from the solution to ending occupation 

PNN/ Ramallah/

As the Manama Economic Workshop is taking place today in the Bahraini capital of Manama, senior PLO official, Dr. Saeb Erekat said that the Palestinian right to self-determination, freedom, and independence should be honored through the implementation of UN resolutions and international law, adding that this is the only way to peace and prosperity.

“Our position is clear: we will not compromise on the necessity of a permanent, comprehensive, and lasting political solution,” Erekat said in a statement.

“The Trump Administration is insinuating that they know what is best for the Palestinian people. So far, they haven’t condemned Israeli violations as illegal: its confiscation of Palestinian lands, settlement construction, theft of natural resources, and its denial of our human rights. What they have been advocating for, on the other hand, is their illegal and unilateral decisions, and the normalization and support of Israel’s colonial enterprise towards sustaining the Israeli occupation of Palestine,” he said.