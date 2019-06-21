End of Nomination for the 2019 Re-run Local Elections

Ramallah/PNN/

The Central Elections Commission (CEC) announced today the end of nomination for the upcoming rerun of local council elections in 17 localities in the West Bank scheduled on 13 July 2019. During the ten-day period, the CEC received 30 nomination applications.

The CEC will hold a meeting this evening to review and process nomination applications in preparation for publishing the preliminary register of electoral lists and candidates tomorrow through CEC’s website and district offices as well as localities headquarters. Citizens may review and object to the nomination of lists and candidates.

It should be indicated that the final register of electoral lists and candidates will be published on 8 July 2019 after the end of objections and appeals period before the CEC and competent courts.

The CEC Publishes the Preliminary Register of Electoral Lists and Candidates for the 2019 Rerun Local Elections

On the other hand the Central Elections Commission (CEC) published today the preliminary register of electoral lists and candidates for the upcoming rerun of local council elections at the premises of district offices, local councils and website www.elections.ps.

Publishing of the preliminary register enables representatives of electoral lists to examine the correctness of nomination information of the lists and candidates and citizens to review the nomination data and object to the nomination of a list or candidate within the objections period specified in the published timeline.

Submission of objections will last for three days as of today until June 22nd. Citizens may submit objections, in writing, to CEC’s district offices in the localities, explaining the reasons for objections and providing supporting evidence.

The CEC will process objections and issue its decisions which are subject to appeal before the competent courts. Courts decisions will be final.