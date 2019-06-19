Palestinian man succumbs to Israel-inflicted wounds

Jerusalem/PNN/

A Palestinian man has died weeks after being shot and wounded by Israeli troops during an attack on the Shuafat refugee camp in occupied East Jerusalem.

Mousa Abu Mayaleh, 60, had been shot in the chest by Israel’s special forces after being beaten in front of his house around two weeks ago and succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Wednesday, according to local sources.

Israel occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem during the Six Day War in 1967. It later annexed East Jerusalem in a move not recognized by the international community.

Tensions have been running high in the Israeli-occupied territories and the besieged Gaza Strip since December 2017, when President Donald Trump decided to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s “capital” and moved the US embassy from Tel Aviv to the occupied Palestinian city.

The decision has emboldened the Israeli regime which regularly opens fire on Palestinians.

Human rights groups have repeatedly slammed Israel for its shoot-to-kill policy, saying many of the Palestinians killed in such attacks did not pose any serious threat to Israelis.