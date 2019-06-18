Mafar  Band  Releases Its Official “VISA” Album Trailer

Bethlehem/PNN/

The Palestinian band “Mafar” finished recording & shooting its new album titled “VISA – تأشيرة ”, A Musical series that portrays a complete story combined in a special audiovisual production that is considered the first of its kind in the Arab world.

The album holds 10 sequential tracks that will be released completely on various social media on July 2019.

In prelude to the album release, and just few days ago. The Palestinian alternative rock band “Mafar” released the second album “VISA – تأشيرة ” trailer on its official Facebook & Instagram page, as well as on its official YouTube channel, paving way for an album that embraces 10 video shot musical tracks combined together in a series like way which integrates and merges music, theatrical acting, audiovisual effects all at once showcasing a different artistic experience in contrast to any other standard composed music.

The album simulates the audiovisual senses of the listener to narrate the story told through the music and embodies it in different conflicts of various characters of the series as well as transforming the music and lyrics to visuals that support the nature of the story itself. Furthermore, it reinforces the psychological status of the listener, and exposes his/her senses to dive in through the story itself enabling the listener to participate with own feelings and human nature to be part of it.

“Mafar” is a Palestinian alternative rock band that consists of 6 members. The band was formed in Palestine in 2014 and came with an idea of reforming the alternative music base and representing it in a special way in the Arab world. “Mafar” released its first album “Untitled – بلا عنوان ” on July 2016 which consists of 9 tracks. The band found a new way of merging the western music with eastern vocals creating a new musical character that is able to represent the reality and daily difficulties that faces the youth in the Arab world.

Internationally, “Mafar” ranked the second place among different Arab countries in the Arab Festival for Youth Music in Guelmim – Morocco and harvested three other individual prizes.

“Mafar” is known among Palestinian bands with its stage presence as well as the ability to deliver a message through its musical arrangements and crowd interaction which enabled the band to help in building a public Palestinian alternative music base that reaches to the Arab youth through its speech of reality in a musical artistic way. This method helped “Mafar” to act as an instrument that provokes the senses of Palestinian and Arab youth through its music and to contribute in the overall alternative rock scene.