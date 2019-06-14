OIC urges Moldova to cancel decision to move Israeli embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem

Jerusalem/PNN/

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned Moldova’s decision to move its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to occupied Jerusalem, urging officials in the Eastern European country to rescind their plan.

The 57-member organization, in a statement released on Thursday, called on the government of Moldova to “reverse this decision and respect its legal and political obligations under international law and resolutions.”

It also urged Moldova to adopt positions that support the chances of establishing peace on the basis of the so-called two-state solution, and promotion of security and stability in the Middle East region and across the world.

“This illegal move constitutes a violation of Security Council and the UN General Assembly resolutions on Jerusalem , which affirm the rejection of any measures that would prejudice the historical, legal and political situation of the occupied city of Jerusalem,” the OIC stated.

The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and the Palestinian Foreign Ministry have, in two separate statements, condemned Moldova’s decision, describing it as a blatant violation of international law.

Hanan Ashrawi, a member of the PLO Executive Committee, said in a statement Moldova must be treated as a “rogue state” for being complicit in Israeli crimes.

“The PLO Executive Committee strongly condemns Moldova’s unlawful decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to occupied Jerusalem .

This is an act of unreserved hostility against the Palestinian people and their rights as well as the letter and spirit of international law, the United Nations Charter, and relevant UN resolutions,” added Ashrawi.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said former Moldovan prime minister Pavel Filip’s decision came shortly before the fall of his government, and was meant to gain the support of the United States and Israel in the face of the other parties that have agreed to form a new government in the country.

Filip “has implicated his country in a violation of international law and the UN Charter to keep rule in his hand or to win American and Israeli support,” the ministry said in a statement.

Announcing the embassy move on Tuesday, Filip said the decision was “a long overdue commitment to support our allies” and that he wanted it to be respected “regardless of what happens after the snap elections.”

The decision came after a political crisis in the small former Soviet state, which on Sunday saw the Constitutional Court revoke President Igor Dodon’s powers and appoint Filip as interim president. He then swiftly dissolved the country’s parliament and called a snap election to be held in September.

Moldova, which declared independence from the Soviet Union on August 27, 1991, has been no stranger to political crises and turmoil. It has had eight prime ministers in the last six years.