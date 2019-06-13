IOF arrest Palestinian family one day after demolishing its home

PNN/ Bethlehem/

One day after demolishing barracks and residential rooms, Israeli Occupation Authorities arrested citizern Mohammed Mousa Zreina, along with his wife Laila Nasser Faraj and their oldest son Musa, at dawn today, taking them to an unknown destination.

On Wednesday, IOF demolished the facilities, in which the family lives and braids horses and poultry, for the third time. Their land is located in Bir ‘Ona area in Beit Jala town, south of Jerusalem.

According to daughter Fadwa, large forces large forces of the Israeli army raided the area and arrested the three members, while the rest of the family stayed in the open air where their home was demolished.

Fadwa Zerina said that the occupation left her with her seven siblings, most of whom are minors, demanding that all official bodies intervene to release her parents and brother immediately.

Munther Amira, head of the Popular Struggle Coordination Committee described the arrest of the family as a barbaric, inhumane act and a double and repeated crime against the family, whose home was demolished for the third time in less than two months.

To its part, the Fatah movement in Beit Jala called on local and international human rights organizations and the International Red Cross to intervene immediately to save the family of Mohammed Mousa Zerina, who was arrested by the occupation forces at dawn with his wife and son while the rest of the family remained in a tent.