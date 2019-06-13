End of Voter Registration, Exhibition and Challenge for the Upcoming Rerun Local Elections

Ramallah/PNN/ 13 June 2019

The Central Elections Commission (CEC) announced today the end of voter registration, exhibition and challenge period for the upcoming rerun of local council elections scheduled on July 13th, 2019.

The operated 28 registration centers were closed this evening as well as online registration service following the end of the legal registration period according to local council elections law No. 10 of 2005 and its amendments and published electoral calendar.

The registration data will soon be processed at the Data Entry Center in Al-Bireh in preparation for publishing the final voters’ list by which polling will take place.