Palestinian Journalist elected Vice Chair of IPI

Bethlehem/PNN/

The board of the International Press Institute (IPI) unanimously elected Palestinian journalist Daoud Kuttab as vice chair of the international press monitoring association. Kuttab was chosen at the board meeting held on the sidelines of the International World Congress in Geneva.

Kuttab said that his election is a sign of the importance the world community is giving to the future of independent journalism in the Middle East. “Our region is still very much in turmoil and the people of the region as well as the world have a right to hear correct, balanced and well-researched professional news,” he said.

Kuttab said that he hopes that he can use his new role to shine a light at the profession and to highlight the importance of independent journalism in the Arab world.

Pakistani journalist Cyril Almeida was honored at the conference with the IPI World Press Freedom Hero award. Jesper Hoijberg, executive director of the International Media Support, presented the Free Media Pioneer Award to Lina Atallah of Mada Masr Mada.

The IPI is planning to hold its next congress in the fall of 2020 at Columbia University in New York — the same location where it was established 75 years ago.

Formed in 1950, IPI was created specifically to advance the cause of journalism wherever it is practiced. IPI is the oldest global advocacy organization for the protection of freedom of the press. Based in Vienna, Austria, the institute comprises a global network of editors, media executives and leading journalists dedicated to protecting and promoting press freedom, freedom of opinion and expression, the free flow of news and information, and journalistic best practices around the globe.