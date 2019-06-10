The CEC Announces the Opening of Registration Centers in Seventeen Localities for the Upcoming Re-run Local Elections

Ramallah/PNN/

The Central Elections Commission (CEC) announced today the commencement of the first phase of the 2019 re-run local council elections scheduled on 13 July 2019 in 17 localities in the West Bank.

In a press release published today, the CEC announced the opening of 28 voter registration, exhibition and challenge centers for 5 days. Unregistered voters may register during this period and object to the registration of voters who are deemed ineligible registrants according to law. Registration is also open through CEC’s website: www.elections.ps.

According to law, any citizen, holder of a Palestinian identification card, who is 17 years and above and legally eligible may request to be registered in the voters’ list in the registration centers affiliated to the locality of his residence.

It should be indicated that exhibition and challenge is the first phase of elections in order to have an accurate and up-to-date voters’ list. By the end of the five-day period, registration of voters’ ends and the final voters’ list is published.

The Central Elections Commission (CEC) announced today the commencement of nomination for the upcoming re-run local elections scheduled on 13 July 2019 in 17 localities in the West Bank. Nomination will last for ten days as of today until June 19th.

According to Local Council Elections law No 10 of 2005 and its amendments, nomination is through electoral lists in accordance with the proportional representation system. Political parties, coalitions or groups may form electoral lists for the purpose of nomination for membership in local councils.

Nomination forms may be obtained from CEC headquarters in Ramallah, or any of CEC’s district offices in the West Bank or CEC’s website. Nomination applications should be submitted, along with necessary documents, through the list representative to the district office in the locality to which the list wishes to be nominated for the membership of its council.

The electoral list candidate must be:

– 25 years or above on polling day.

– Registered in the final voters’ list of the locality to which he is being nominated.

– Not convicted with a felony or crime against honor.

– Not an employee of the Ministry of Local Government, public security forces, locality or advocate of the locality, head or member of a locality council (unless resignation is provided).

– Resident of the locality to which he is nominated for its council for no less than one year.

– Not be nominated for more than one locality or electoral list.

It should be indicated that according to CEC’s procedures and the elections law the list’s nomination will be rejected if the list or any of its candidates fail to meet the legal requirements for nomination or there appeared incorrect information in the nomination application or enclosures.