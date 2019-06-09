IOF arrested 37 Palestinians during Eid Al-Fitr Holiday

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) arrested 37 Palestinians During the Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday, reports said.

The arrests, which were carried out during raids on the West Bank and Jerusalem, included three girls. Most of them were in the Jenin governorate, where the number of arrests reached 11, including two girls.

At least six citizens from Jerusalem were arrested, including a girl. The rest of the arrests in the other governorates were as follows: five detainees from Qalqiliya, five from Bethlehem, four from Ramallah and three from Tubas.

Hebron was arrested for citizens, one minor, and another citizen arrested from Tulkarm.