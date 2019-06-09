Gov’t: Friedman statements confirm he’s an ambassador of “settlements”

Spokesman for the Palestinian government, Ibrahim Melhem on Saturday condemned a statement by the American ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, in which he said that Israel has the right to annex “at least some of the occupied West Bank”.

In the interview published by the New York Times on Saturday, Friedman said that some degree of annexation of the West Bank would be legitimate. “Under certain circumstances, I think Israel has the right to retain some, but unlikely all, of the West Bank,” he said.

“The absolute last thing the world needs is a failed Palestinian state between Israel and Jordan,” Friedman told the Times. “We’re relying upon the fact that the right plan, for the right time, will get the right reaction over time.”

Melhem described Friedman as an “ambassador of settlements”, saying such remarks are typical of the US arrogance and reflect that “the foreign policy of the superpower [the United States] is dominated by a group of hard-core extremists like Kushner, Greenblatt and Friedman who are not yet politically mature.”