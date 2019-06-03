“ISRAEL” MURDERS 36 PALESTINIANS IN LAST MAY ONLY

Bethlehem/PNN/

Israeli occupation forces killed 36 Palestinians in during last May. Meanwhile, their number has reached 448 martyrs throughout Palestine since Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December 2017, revealed on Saturday the Quds Center for Studies on Palestinian and Israeli Affairs.

The center said that the martyrs included 98 children, 18 ladies, 6 with special needs, 73 in Israeli bombardments, 8 prisoners, ad one in an assassination in Malaysia.

The number of those , who were killed during the Great Return March protests in Gaza has reached 249. 2 journalists and 3 paramedics included.

In last May, Israeli forces killed 36 Palestinians in Gaza’s weekly protests, including three children. 28 others were killed in the Israeli aggression on the besieged enclave, including three infants.

2 Palestinians were killed in the West Bank, one of whom was climbing the apartheid wall trying to reach the Al Aqsa mosque.

The study revealed that “Israel” has been holding the bodies of 28 martyrs .