IOF encourages Settlement Regional Councils to Seize more Land in Area C

Jerusalem/PNN/ By: Madeeha Araj,

The National Bureau for Defending Land and Resisting Settlements said in his latest weekly report , that the Israeli ignores of the international law and international legitimacy resolutions through annexing more occupied Arab territories, as the US President Trump’s Adviser, Jared Kouchner on Thursday handed over a new map to Netanyahu, which encourages the Israeli government to increase and speed up construction in the settlements, especially in the occupied Jerusalem, where the Israeli Ministry of Housing has submitted a tender for the construction of 805 settlement units in it.

The building is divided between “Pisgat Ze’ev” settlement with 460 housing units and “Ramot” settlement with 345 settlement units. Tender No. 156/2019: 263 settlement units in Ramot is about to be issued, the rural neighborhood, tender 157/2019: 82 settlement units in Ramot, Al-Nadi rural neighborhood and tender 158/2019: 210 settlement units in “Pisgat Ze’ev” a tender for 159/2019: 250 settlement units in Pisgat Zeev. “Those tenders and settlement expansion in Pisgat Zeev and Neve Ya’akov will close the areas that were originally intended for natural expansion areas for the Palestinians.

On the other hand, a number of senior Israeli Generals and security experts prepared a draft document to deal with the successive regional developments surrounding Israel to be used as the next guide to Israeli security theory. The draft document includes 14 recommendations that will be submitted to the Israeli political level. The document also emphasizes the need for settlement construction in Jerusalem because it is of “strategic and historical significance, and must be maintained uniformly.” The document called for “a halt to the continued construction of Palestinians in areas classified as C of the West Bank, and action must be taken to confront foreign entities that violate Israeli sovereignty in East Jerusalem and the West Bank.”

There are 6 regional councils in the West Bank, each of which runs a number of settlements. Those councils are: The Southern Hebron Hills Regional Council, which runs a number of settlements in the south of the West Bank, the Gush Etzion Regional Council and the settlement bloc north of Hebron and to the south of the central area of the West Bank, the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council, (Shomron) that manages northern West Bank, along with 2 regional councils that are Migilot, which runs the south-eastern part of the Dead Sea, and Erfut Herdin that runs the area of the Ghor. The investigations, including those carried out by Israeli organizations indicate that those councils have placed their hand on some 200,000 dunums in the southern Hebron hills and about 800,000 dunums in the area of the regional council in the Jordan Valley

Within the context, the Amnesty International called on Trip Advisor Co. to stop promoting tourist sites in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, as this contributes to the expansion and legalization of settlements.

The Amnesty request came as it knows how the tourist sector is important in the settlements, where its tourism website has the largest number of visits by foreign visitors to Israel. The site provides lists of activities and real estate sites -at least 70- in 27 settlements.

In a dangerous development, the “Israeli Police” issued fines against Palestinian drivers on top of which a title of the Judea and Samaria Governorate / Jerusalem District. “In addition, the Palestinian population can pay the fines in the post offices or via Cairo Amman Bank in the Palestinian territories, all of which may be a prelude to annex wider areas of the West Bank to Israel.” Moreover, the Israeli Defense Ministry is preparing to hold an auction next week for the sale of 2 halls donated by the European Union to 49 students in grades 1-6 in Khirbet Ibzig, in the northern West Bank.