ISRAELI POLICE ASSAULT WORSHIPPERS AFTER RAIDING AL-AQSA

Jerusalem/PNN/

A number of Palestinian Muslim worshippers were injured today by Israeli police officers who were escorting dozens of Israeli fanatics performing a provocative tour of the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

Some 400 Israeli settlers led by Ehuda Glick, a hard-line rabbi and MK, entered the flashpoint compound, one of Islam’s holiest places, on Sunday early morning before the police officers scuffled with worshippers who chanted “Allahu Akbar” (Allah is the Greatest) to express their anger at the entry of settlers.

Israeli police physically attacked many of the worshippers, arrested some and chased others through the compound and went as far as the entrance to the southern ceiled building, where the worshippers barricaded, before attacking them with teargas and stun grenades.

Israeli police rarely allows Israeli prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque during the last 10 days of the holy month of Ramadan when tens of thousands of Muslims converge on the holy site for worship.

Yesterday, hardcore Israeli’s organizations upon fans to organize provocative visits to the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque in the city, the third holiest place in Islam, to mark what Israelis claim as the reunification of Jerusalem.