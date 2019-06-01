The European Union hosts a Ramadan Iftar in the Old City of Jerusalem

Jerusalem/PNN/

Representatives of the European Union joined more than 150 Palestinian for a Ramadan Iftar at Burj al Luq Luq Social Centre inside the old city. The event involved EU partners in East Jerusalem and beneficiaries of EU projects in the city.

34 kindergarten kids accompanied by their families attended the Iftar together with 50 football and basketball players from Burj al Luq Luq Society Centre. The Iftar was followed by a number of cultural activities and performances.

The Iftar event also gathered EU partner organizations working on EU funded projects in East Jerusalem, under the EU East Jerusalem Programme. Burj al Luq Luq is one of the partners, who has collaborated with the International Committee of the Development of Peoples (CISP) on an EU-funded project to foster socio-economic empowerment and protection of vulnerable Palestinian communities in East Jerusalem.

The EU Head of Cooperation Alessandra Viezzer said: “We are happy to share an Iftar with our partners from the Palestinian civil society in East Jerusalem and this amazing group of lovely children and promising Palestinian athletes. Our work in East Jerusalem demonstrates our commitment to maintaining the Palestinian character of the city and supporting the Palestinians in East Jerusalem facing a tough reality.”

The EU is committed to support projects in East Jerusalem to reinforce the resilience of Palestinians in East Jerusalem. The EU funds this activity under the EU East Jerusalem Programme. The East Jerusalem Programme is a multi-sectoral investment that has grown to over 12 million Euros annually.

The programme covers areas ranging from education to health; social inclusion to private sector development; community empowerment to human rights. Through this programme, the EU has worked consistently with Palestinian partner organizations to support the development of a vibrant and diverse civil society in East Jerusalem.