The EU contributes €15 million to the PA payment of May salaries and pensions

Bethlehem/PNN/

The European Union has made today a contribution of €15 million to the payment of May salaries and pensions of nearly 56,000 Palestinian civil servants and pensioners in the West Bank.

This contribution is funded by the European Union as part of its Direct Financial Support to the Palestinian Authority channelled through the PEGASE mechanism.

“We are aware of the fiscal crisis the Palestinian Authority is facing and the potential human, social and security consequences. The European Union has been in touch with both parties and expressed our clear expectation that economic and fiscal agreements between Israel and the Palestinian Authority should continue to be fully implemented, including Israel’s obligations under the Paris Protocol.

This contribution is a clear message of our solid commitment toward the Palestinian people at this critical time. A functioning Palestinian Authority that delivers health, education and security to millions of Palestinians is in the interest of all sides, “said the Deputy European Union Representative Tomas Niklasson

Most of the European Union assistance to the Palestinian Authority is channelled through PEGASE, the financial mechanism launched in 2008 to support the PA Reform and Development Plan and subsequent Palestinian national plans and agendas, including the ongoing National Policy Agenda “Putting Citizens First”. As well as helping to meet a substantial proportion of its recurrent expenditure, European funds support major reform and development programmes in key ministries, to help prepare the PA for statehood.

In the last 11 years, over €2.6 billion were disbursed through the PEGASE Direct Financial Support programmes. In addition, the EU has provided assistance to the Palestinian people through UNRWA and a wide range of cooperation projects.