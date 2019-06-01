SEVERAL INJURIES DUE TO ISRAELI REPRESSION OF GAZA PROTEST

Gaza /PNN/ several protesters were reportedly injured on Friday due to Israeli repression of the weekly Great Return March protest on the eastern boarder of Gaza.

The Palestinian ministry of health said that 16 protesters have been injured while participating in the 60th week of the Great Return March protests, which was under the title “The International Quds Day”.

The Great Return March peaceful demonstrations started in 30 March 2018. It demands an end to the Israeli siege on Gaza and the Right of Return.

In last February, UN investigators have accused Israeli soldiers of intentionally firing on civilians and said they may have committed war crimes in their lethal response to Palestinian demonstrations in Gaza.