ISRAEL KILLS CHILD WHILE ON HIS WAY TO FRIDAY PRAYER

Bethlehem /PNN/

Israeli occupation forces on Friday morning shot dead a Palestinian child in Hebron while on his way to the Al Aqsa mosque to perform Friday prayer.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that 16-year-old Abdallah Gheith was shot near Bethlehem with an Israeli bullet, which passed through his heart and lungs.

In the same vein, the Ministry of Health said that another Palestinian young man (21 years old) was shot in his abdomen at the same location while trying to reach the Al Aqsa mosque. He is currently undergoing a surgery.