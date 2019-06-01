EU strongly opposed to Israel’s settlement policy

Brussels/PNN/

The European Union strongly opposed to Israel’s settlement Construction and Expansion policy according statement made by the spokesperson of EU on publication by the Israeli authorities of new tenders for over 800 settlement units

On May 29, the Israeli authorities published tenders for over 800 settlement units in the settlements of Ramot and Pisgat Zeev in occupied East Jerusalem the spokesperson said.

He added that :”The policy of settlement construction and expansion in East Jerusalem continues to undermine the possibility of a viable two state solution with Jerusalem as the future capital of both states, which is the only realistic way to achieve a just and lasting peace.

The European Union is strongly opposed to Israel’s settlement policy, including in East Jerusalem, which is illegal under international law and an obstacle to peace.

The EU will continue to engage with both parties and with its international and regional partners to support a resumption of a meaningful process towards a negotiated two-state solution the spokesperson end his settlement .