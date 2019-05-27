Solidarity as IOF impose more restrictions on Palestinian family behind the wall

PNN/ Walaja/

A group of Palestinian and international activists on Sunday held an Iftar at the inner side of the wall in Al-Walaja village, south of Jerusalem, as a form of solidarity with the Shananir family living on the other side of the wall, whom Israeli Occupation Authorities isolated and prevents them from coming into and out of the village except for twice a through the iron gates in the wall, which separates the lands of the village.

These measures contradict even the decisions of the Israeli courts that had ruled to allow the Shananir family to move to and from their home in the direction of the village of Al Walaja year ago. At the time, the Israeli court ordered the construction of new gates to provide access for the family into and out of the village.

The Popular Struggle Coordination Committee (PSCC) organized the Iftar on the other side of the wall alongside activists, Human Rights Defenders, representatives of the Palestinian factions and villagers, demanding to allow freedom of movement to the Palestinian owners of the lands.

At the time of the Iftar, the Israeli army prevented Omar Shananir and his family from leaving the house to join hte grou, forcing them to go back inside the house.

Head of PSCC, Munther Amira said IOF lock down the iron gates in the wall, detaining the family in its own home.

Amira added that the activists tried to enter some of the Iftar meals through the barbed wire and the iron gates, but the Israeli soldiers prevented them from doing so and prevented Omar and his children from taking these meals before Iftar in barbaric and inhumane practices.

“This heinous crime against the family reflects a model of racist Nazi isolationism by Israel,” Amira said.

“These measures aim to force the family to leave its home and land to facilitate the implementation of the settlement plans,” he added.

It is noteworthy that the occupation authorities plan to establish thousands of settlement units on the village of Al Walaja, and the existence of Omar who proved his ownership of the land and its adherence to it. The hardships of the thorn of the occupation and its plans.

The homeowner briefly spoke about the continuous suffering due to the Israeli practices of locking the gates leading to the house, pointing out that the closure of this tunnel represents a new chapter in the suffering of him and his family.

Shananir, addressing the crowd on the other side of the wall and barbed wire, said that he had recently been subjected to threats by the Israeli authorities to pursue and arrest by various means, stressing that the presence of activists and human rights defenders represents for him and his family is a significant moral support.

For his part, Mohammed Abdel Nabi Laham, member of the Fatah Revolutionary Council, said that these measures amount to the level of war crimes committed by racist regimes, most n otably the Nazi regime, pointing out that Israel isolates his family and his family in racist, Followed by the Nazi regime which placed innocent people and civilians in racial segregation centers in clear violation of international law, pointing out the importance of starting practical steps to support the family at the humanitarian and human rights levels, as well as strengthening its steadfastness by the various Palestinian parties in the first place.