14 year old wakes up in Israeli hospital to find his leg was amputated

PNN/ Bethlehem/

A Palestinian boy, Mahmoud Salah, was shot with an explosive bullet in the leg by Israeli soldiers. While Palestinian ambulances were prevented from reaching the boy, he was arrested and taken by an Israeli ambulance to the hospital after having bled for over half an hour.

The boy was shot by the Israeli occupation on the 20th of May in the town of Al Khader south of Bethlehem. Eyewitnesses in the area confirmed that they heard the sound of gunfire in the town without any clashes in the area, followed by the screams of citizens who were there.

“After the Ramadan Iftar, I was sitting in front of my house, which was only 300 meters away from the shooting, and we heard the sound of bullets,” witness Ashraf Salah, who was close to the scene, said.

“We were not allowed to approach the scene but we saw Mahmoud lying on the ground screaming in pain, so we knew that he was shot. The soldiers put their weapons on us and prevented anyone from approaching him, even the ambulance crews,” he added.

“He remained on the ground for about 30 minutes, without giving him any help. The soldier in charge told us: this time shot on one foot, the next time will be in the two feet, in the sense of threatening not to approach the wall, knowing that the boy was in a residential area, and was more than 200 meters from the wall.”

Mahmoud’s sister, Amina Salah, published the detailed story of her brother’s injury on her Facebook page, in an attempt to call for justice and rights for Palestinian children and people.

23rd of May, 2019

Mahmoud wakes up on the 23rd of May, 2019 lying in a bed in Shaare Zedek Medical Center. He opens his eyes, confused and not fully aware of what is happening around. He is in pain but he does not recognize its source. He moves his left hand, then the right one in an attempt to check. Then he tries to move his right leg, and when he reaches the left one, it doesn’ t exist anymore.. there is nothing. He was in total shock; screaming, crying, calling for his mother. He was unsafe and left alone in a cold room where he does not belong. His family members are not around to explain or to console him.”