IOF arrest seven Palestinians in overnight raids

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) arrested seven young men from the West Bank and the occupied city of Jerusalem on Sunday overnight and took them into Israeli detention own centers in the city for interrogation.

According to sources in Jerusalem, IOF arrested two young men from the neighborhood of Baten Al-Hawa central neighborhood under the pretext of assaulting a settler in the neighborhood.

IOF also arrested another man while he was passing through Al-Wad Street in the Old City of Jerusalem, and brutally assaulted a group of young Jerusalemites on Al-Wad Street in Old Jerusalem. They arrested two of them and transferred them to the Qishla detention center in the Old City of Hebron to investigate them despite injuries.

The Israeli occupation forces arrested three Palestinian civilians from Beit Ummar village in the north of Hebron.

In Bethlehem, Israeli occupation forces arrested a boy from Al-Khader village, south of Bethlehem.

According to security sources, the Israeli occupation forces arrested Mohammed Ali al-Zayah (15 years), after raiding his father’s house and searching.

The boy was wounded months ago by the Israeli occupation.