PCBS report : Goods Exports increased by 12% in March 2019

Ramallah/PNN/

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) said in a report that An increase in registered* Exports in Goods by 12% against a decrease in Imports by 1% in March, 03/2019.

According (PCBS) the exports increased in March, 2019 by 12% compared to February, 2019. While it decreased by 1% compared to March, 2018 and reached USD 93.8 Million.

Exports to Israel increased in March, 2019 by 6% compared to February, 2019 and it represented 84% of total exports in March, 2019.

At the same time, exports to other countries increased by 56% during the same period compared to February, 2019 and reached USD 14.8 Million.

Imports in Goods the (PCBS) report added that decreased in March, 2019 by 1% compared to February, 2019. It also decreased by 2% compared to March, 2018 and reached USD 456.7 Million.

Imports from Israel decreased by 2% in March, 2019 compared to February, 2019 and it represented 58% of total imports in March, 2019.

On the other hand, imports from other countries increased by 2% compared to February, 2019.

The trade balance which represents the difference between exports and imports showed a decrease in trade deficit by 4% in March, 2019 compared to February, 2019, It also decreased by 2% compared to March, 2018 and reached USD 362.9 Million.