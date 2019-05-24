Dr .Erekat: Palestine will not attend the Manama meetin

Jericho /PNN/

In an official announcement the secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organization Dr. Saeb Erekat said that Palestine will not attend the Manama Economic Meeting.

Erekat added that this is a collective Palestinian position, from President Mahmoud Abbas and the PLO Executive Committee to all Palestinian political movements and factions, national figures, private sector and civil society.

We reiterate that we did not mandate anyone to negotiate on our behalf. Those concerned and want to serve the interest of the Palestinian people should respect this collective position Erekat said .

Palestine’s full economic potential can only be achieved by ending the Israeli occupation, respecting international law and UN resolutions Erekat said.