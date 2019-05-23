European Union Heads of Mission in Jerusalem and Ramallah visit Sliwan

Jerusalem /PNN/

EU Heads of Missions in Jerusalem and Ramallah visited yesterday the Silwan neighborhood in East Jerusalem. The diplomats met representatives of Palestinian families living under the threat of eviction. They were also briefed on the educational situation and the challenges facing Palestinian students and schools.

In Wadi Yasul area in Silwan, the EU Heads of Mission met community representatives and were briefed by a Palestinian family that is facing the threat of home demolition. This family represented several other families who have received demolition orders in the area. In the vulnerable community of Wadi Yasul, there are currently 50 cases in front of the Jerusalem District Court facing risks of demolition.

The delegation visited also two schools in the area. They were briefed by the school administration on the situation in the schools. Educational experts presented the challenges for the education system in East Jerusalem and the ongoing efforts to counter the negative consequences on the students’ well-being and academic performance.

The EU and it Member States support the right to education. The EU Human Rights and Democracy Strategy for 2016-2020 identified the Rights of the Child as a priority area. Israel ratified the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, as well as the Optional Protocol for the rights of the child in armed conflict. Israel has an obligation to protect, respect and fulfil the rights of the child, by ensuring that schools are inviolable safe spaces for children.