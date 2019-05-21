Qalqilia: Palestinian citizen run over and killed by settler

PNN/ Qalqilia/
A Palestinian civilian was killed on Tuesday morning when he was run over by an Israeli vehicle at the junction of the Karni Shomron settlement in Qalqiliya district, northern West Bank.
The victim, Hassan Abdel-Hafiz Barham, 45, from Qalqilya, was killed at the spot by the run over, where he was transferred to Nablus hospitals.
Eyewitnesses said he was run over while on his way to work on the road between Qalqilia and Nablus.