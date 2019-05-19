The CEC Publishes the 2019 Re-run Local Elections Calendar

Ramallah/PNN/ 19 May 2019

The Central Elections Commission (CEC) published today the 2019 re-run local elections timeline scheduled to take place on 13 July 2019 in 14 localities in the West Bank and in accordance with local elections law.

Accordingly, registration, exhibition and challenge will commence Sunday, June 9th over five days in all electoral centers in the said localities, in addition to online registration through CEC’s Website.

Nomination will be open for ten days as of Monday, June 10th. The final list of candidates will be published on Monday June 8th. Electoral campaigning will commence on June 29th until July11th. Polling day will be on July 13th as specified by the Cabinet’s decision. The preliminary elections results will be published on July 14th.