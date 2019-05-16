The European Union and Ministry of Social Development to organize a series of Ramadan Iftars starting in Gaza

Ramallah/PNN/

The European Union and the Palestinian Ministry of Social Development hosted yesterday a Ramadan Iftar at the SOS village in Rafah. This Iftar is the first among a series of Iftars to be organised for Palestinian families in the West Bank and Gaza.

At Rafah, over 300 children, together with workers at the SOS village, joined the Iftar. They also enjoyed a full entertainment programme of music, clowns, traditional folk tales, games, and cartoon characters that was organised following the Iftar.

“Today, we launch together with our longstanding partner at the Ministry of Social Development the series of Ramadan Iftars to take place across Palestine. This is the fifth year we work together to join Palestinian families to share precious moments during the month of Ramadan,” said the Deputy EU Representative Tomas Niklasson. “The EU remains committed to Palestinians and their social welfare. We believe our commitment to Palestinians in their quest for dignity and justice is a cornerstone to sustain the vision of a two-state solution,” he added.

The joint Ramadan Iftars will be organized for the beneficiaries receiving social allowances from the Cash Transfer Programme (CTP) in seven additional locations: Mneizel-Yatta, Abu Hindi Beduin Community – Jerusalem, Faraa’ Camp- Tubas, Kofr Qaddoum- Qalqilia, SOS Children’s Village- Bethlehem, Imreeha Bedouin community- Jenin, Hebron – old city.

Around 1,500 beneficiaries are expected to participate in these events, which will allow families, local stakeholders and representatives of the international community and EU Member States to meet over a Ramadan Iftar.

Background

Most of the European Union’s assistance to the Palestinian Authority is channelled through PEGASE (1) Direct Financial Support to the PA, the financial mechanism launched in 2008 to support the PA Reform and Development Plan (2008-2010) and the subsequent Palestinian national development plans. As well as helping to meet a substantial proportion of the PA’s running costs, European Union funds are supporting major reform and development programmes in key ministries to help prepare the PA for statehood.