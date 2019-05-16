Palestine files complaint in ICC against US embassy move

PNN/The Hague/

The Palestinian Foreign Minister, Dr. Riad Malki on Wednesday announced that the Palestinians have officially filed a complaint to the International Criminal Court (ICC) against the United States for moving its embassy to Jerusalem, which violated the international law.

Malki urged the ICC to begin immediate investigation into the situation of the Palestinians under Israeli occupation, in light of the upcoming Israeli government’s intention to annex the West Bank, according to a statement.

Malki also handed over an annual report to the ICC over the Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people.

The Palestinian top diplomat urged the ICC to intervene to bring justice to the Palestinian victims of Israeli violence as the Israeli legal system is unfair and is acting as part of the Israeli military occupation system.

He further expressed Palestine’s support for the ICC in light of the U.S. threats against it.

The Palestinian Authority declared it has boycotted the American administration since it recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December 2017 and moved its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem last May.

Since then, the U.S. administration has taken several steps against Palestinians, including shutting down the office of the Palestine Liberation Organization in Washington, cutting aid to the only UN agency providing support to the Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) and cutting aid to the Palestinians.