PNN/ Bethlehem/
Palestinians today mark the 71st Nakba (catastrophe), when more than 750,000 Palestinians were displaced from their homeland.
Today, more than eight million Palestinians are refugees all over the world due to the Nakba, which started with the Deir Yassin massacre on 9 April 1948, in which Israeli militias killed at least 254 Palestinians.
Israel has continued to expand its occupation in the West Bank and Jerusalem since 1948. Palestinians say that makes the Nakba, which means catastrophe, an on-going event.