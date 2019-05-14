PCBS: Increase in the Consumer Price Index during April

PNN/ Bethlehem.
New figures by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) showed that the overall CPI for Palestine during April 2019 increased by 0.85% compared with March 2019 (by 1.09% in the West Bank**, by 0.76% in Jerusalem J1*, and with a slight increase by 0.07% in Gaza Strip).
The changes in Palestinian CPI for April 2019 is traced back to changes in prices of the following expenditure sub groups compared with previous month:
|Sub Groups
|Percent Change
|Fresh Fruit
|+ 17.79%
|Fresh Chicken
|+ 9.50%
|Fresh Vegetables
|+ 3.03%
|Liquid Fuel for Car “Petrol”
|+ 2.64%
|Fresh Meat
|+ 2.27%
|Potatoes and other Tubers
|+ 1.53%
|Dried Vegetables
|– 23.86%
|Gas
|– 5.26%
|Eggs
|– 1.23%
The Palestinian CPI during April 2019 increased by 1.96% compared with April 2018 (by 2.74% in the West Bank**, by 0.84% in Jerusalem J1*, and by 0.74% in Gaza Strip).
Reliance on the new version of the Classification of Individual Consumption according to Purpose COICOP – 2018 issued by the United Nation Statistic Division (UNSD), to classify major groups, commodities’ and services consumed.