PCBS: Increase in the Consumer Price Index during April

PNN/ Bethlehem.

New figures by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) showed that the overall CPI for Palestine during April 2019 increased by 0.85% compared with March 2019 (by 1.09% in the West Bank**, by 0.76% in Jerusalem J1*, and with a slight increase by 0.07% in Gaza Strip).

The changes in Palestinian CPI for April 2019 is traced back to changes in prices of the following expenditure sub groups compared with previous month:

Sub GroupsPercent Change
Fresh Fruit+ 17.79%
Fresh Chicken+ 9.50%
Fresh Vegetables+ 3.03%
Liquid Fuel for Car “Petrol”+ 2.64%
Fresh Meat+ 2.27%
Potatoes and other Tubers+ 1.53%
Dried Vegetables– 23.86%
Gas– 5.26%
Eggs– 1.23%

The Palestinian CPI during April 2019 increased by 1.96% compared with April 2018 (by 2.74% in the West Bank**, by 0.84% in Jerusalem J1*, and by 0.74% in Gaza Strip).

Reliance on the new version of the Classification of Individual Consumption according to Purpose COICOP – 2018 issued by the United Nation Statistic Division (UNSD), to classify major groups, commodities’ and services consumed.

