PCBS: Increase in the Consumer Price Index during April

PNN/ Bethlehem.

New figures by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) showed that the overall CPI for Palestine during April 2019 increased by 0.85% compared with March 2019 (by 1.09% in the West Bank**, by 0.76% in Jerusalem J1*, and with a slight increase by 0.07% in Gaza Strip).

The changes in Palestinian CPI for April 2019 is traced back to changes in prices of the following expenditure sub groups compared with previous month:

Sub Groups Percent Change Fresh Fruit + 17.79% Fresh Chicken + 9.50% Fresh Vegetables + 3.03% Liquid Fuel for Car “Petrol” + 2.64% Fresh Meat + 2.27% Potatoes and other Tubers + 1.53% Dried Vegetables – 23.86% Gas – 5.26% Eggs – 1.23%

The Palestinian CPI during April 2019 increased by 1.96% compared with April 2018 (by 2.74% in the West Bank**, by 0.84% in Jerusalem J1*, and by 0.74% in Gaza Strip).

Reliance on the new version of the Classification of Individual Consumption according to Purpose COICOP – 2018 issued by the United Nation Statistic Division (UNSD), to classify major groups, commodities’ and services consumed.