Israel deploys Iron Domes for Eurovision

PNN/ Bethlehem /

Israeli occupation army has deployed “extensive” Iron Dome aerial defense batteries for Eurovision contest which is taking place in Tel Aviv today.

This follows last weeks Israeli attack on the Gaza strip, to which the resistance movement in Gaza stroke back. 25 Palestinians were killed in the attacks and 800 homes were destroyed , while four settlers were killed by the retaliatory strikes.

Egypt mediated for a ceasefire deal between Hamas resistance group and the Israeli Authorities.