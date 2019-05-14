Dr. Hanan Ashrawi has been denied a visa to the US

Ramallah/PNN/

Dr. Hanan Ashrawi a PLO Executive Committee member and a senior figure in the Palestinian public relations arena, announced Monday evening that her U.S. visa application has been rejected.

According Ashrawi twitter account she has been denied a visa to the US .

“It is official! My US visa application has been rejected. No reason given,” she wrote in the first of a series of tweets, providing a list of reasons for her visa’s refusal, which she told Haaretz was given without a reason.

“Choose any of the following: I’m over 70 & a grandmother; I’ve been an activist for Palestine since the late 1960’s; I’ve always been an ardent supporter of nonviolent resistance,” Ashrawi wrote

In her tweets, she lays out her diplomatic and educational credentials: “I’ve met (and even negotiated with) every Sec. of State since Shultz, and every President since George H. W. Bush (present administration excluded); I’ve been a vocal critic of this administration and its underlings; I believe in freedom of speech,” she wrote.

Ashrawi has sparred publicly with U.S. President Donald Trump’s Mideast envoy Jason Greenblatt, saying on Twitter on Sunday that he is a “self-appointed advocate/apologist for Israel”.

Last month, The U.S. government denied entry to co-founder of the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement Omar Barghouti.