 Thousands march in London to support the Palestinian cause

By Roddy Keenan- PNN/London/

Thousands of people marched through London on Saturday to mark the 71st anniversary of the Nakba and to demonstrate their support for the Palestinian struggle.

Under the banner of ‘Exist, Resist, Return,’ supporters travelled from all over the UK to attend, where they heard speeches from speakers that included Palestinian ambassador Dr Husam Zumlot, British Labour Party member of parliament Diane Abbot, and Palestinian resistance icon, Ahed Tamimi.

The teenager thanked those present for their support and said this is what had sustained her during her period of incarceration by the Israeli Occupation Authorities.

‘I don’t want to speak about our suffering’, she declared defiantly. ‘we choose to suffer for freedom and justice. Injustice is everywhere. From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.’

Organisers of the march included the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Palestinian Forum in Britain, Friends of Al Aqsa, Stop The War Coalition, and the Muslim Association of Britain.