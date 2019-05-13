Prayers on the First Friday of Ramadan month

IOF storm Al-Aqsa mosque, force worshipers to leave

9 hours ago Politics 38 Views

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) on Monday stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque from the Magharba Gate, and forcibly evicted the worshipers inside it.

The storming came as thousands of Palestinians gathered from different cities to perform the Ramadan prayers and the Tarawih prayers in the Mosque.

It was reported that clashes broke out between the citizens and the occupation forces in the area of ​​Bab al-Amud, following the end of the prayers of Al-Ishaa and Al-Taraweeh, during which the Israeli soldiers fired sound bombs, before they arrested the two Jerusalem children Issam Abu Nab (16 years) and Mohammed Al-Ghazzawi (16 years).

All Rights Reserved © Palestine News Network 2018