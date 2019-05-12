Netanyahu allocates settlement to be named after Trump in Golan Heights

PNN/ Golan/

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu said that a plot of land was allocated in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights to be named after US president, Donald Trump, saying that it will be approved in the Knesset next week for construction to begin.

Last month, Netanyahu revealed he wants to name a new settlement in the Golan Heights after Donald Trump out of gratitude for US recognition of Israel’s sovereignty over the territory.

In March Mr Trump officially recognised Israeli sovereignty over Syrian territory it occupied during the 1967 war. An estimated 20,000 Israeli settlers live in Golan Heights settlements, which most of the international community considers an illegal occupation.