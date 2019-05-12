Israel re-opens Gaza crossings after week of closure

6 hours ago National News 21 Views

  PNN/ Gaza/
Israeli Occupation Authorities on Sunday reopened military crossings with the blockaded Gaza Strip after closing them over a week ago during the Israeli attacks on the Strip.

The Erez crossing for passengers and Karm Abu Salem commercial crossing were open and operating in accordance with the previously established mechanisms and timelines.

The crossings had been closed on May 4 when Israel launched massive air and artillery strikes on Gaza killing 25 Palestinians, while four Israelis were killed in retaliatory fire from Gaza.

 

All Rights Reserved © Palestine News Network 2018